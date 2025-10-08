Mian Amer Mahmood calls for strong local govt system to build better Pakistan

SARGODHA (Dunya News) – Dunya Media Group Chairman Mian Amer Mahmood has said that the goal is to create a better Pakistan.

Speaking at a seminar at the University of Sargodha, he stated that countries are formed to ensure the welfare of their people. He emphasized that strong local governments can solve citizens’ problems at their doorstep.

He pointed out that Pakistan, with a population of 250 million, has only four provinces, whereas Punjab alone is larger than the other three combined. He noted that while Balochistan is vast in area, its people face deprivation.

Mian Amer Mahmood remarked that in the past 80 years, Pakistan has developed only five major cities. “Beyond Karachi, much of Sindh resembles underdeveloped areas, and in Balochistan, only Quetta shows signs of progress,” he said.

He added that weak institutions breed corruption, and Punjab—with 130 million people—has just one chief minister. “If Punjab were a separate country, it would rank among the world’s top seven in population,” he noted.

Comparing Pakistan with India, he said that India started with nine states and now has 37 administrative units, while Pakistan still functions with only four provinces.

Chaudhry Abdul Rehman lauds Mian Amer Mahmood

Chairman of APPSUP, Chaudhry Abdul Rehman, lauded Mian Amer Mahmood as a patriot who has greatly contributed to the nation by establishing over 400 colleges and three major universities.

He said, “Nations that remember their heroes live forever. It’s our duty to guide the youth on the right path.” He questioned why Pakistan ranks last in so many sectors, stressing the need to fix the system and recognize real heroes.

“With over 60% of our population being youth, they are our greatest strength,” he said, expressing hope that “one day, Sargodha will also become a province.”

