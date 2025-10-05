Prime Minister Shehbaz embarks upon tour to Malaysia

The prime minister will meet with his Malaysian counterpart, and delegation-level talks will be held between the two leaders. Various agreements and memorandums of understanding (MoUs) will be signed

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif departed for Kuala Lumpur on a two-day official visit to Malaysia on Sunday.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi are accompanying him on visit to Malaysia.

The premier is undertaking the visit at the invitation of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

The prime minister will meet with his Malaysian counterpart, and delegation-level talks will be held between the two countries. Various agreements and memorandums of understanding (MoUs) aimed at enhancing cooperation in multiple sectors will also be signed.

Both the leaders will discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation in trade, IT and telecommunications, the halal industry, investment, education, energy, infrastructure, and the digital economy.

The visit will also include discussions on exploring opportunities for enhancing people-to-people connections between the two nations.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz said that he was undertaking an official visit to Malaysia 5-7 October on the invitation of dear brother Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

“Greatly looking forward to a comprehensive exchange of views on our common desire to enhance trade & economic engagement as well as bilateral cooperation in various fields. Important global and regional matters will also be discussed. Pakistan Malaysia ties will continue to flourish. INSHALLAH,” the prime minister said in a post on his X handle.