Prime Minister Shehbaz and Field Marshal Asim declare Trump ambassador of peace

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir declared US President Donald Trump ambassador of peace for his efforts to resolve conflicts.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office, Premier Shehbaz and Field Marshal Asim met with President Trump in the White House.

The prime minister praised President Trump's bold, courageous, and decisive leadership in helping broker a ceasefire between Pakistan and India, which prevented a major catastrophe in South Asia.

While discussing the situation in the Middle East, Prime Minister Shehbaz praised President Trump’s efforts for a ceasefire in Gaza — particularly his initiative earlier this week to invite key leaders of the Muslim world to New York for discussions aimed at restoring peace in Gaza and the West Bank.

The prime minister also thanked him for the tariff agreement finalised between the US and Pakistan and expressed the hope that under Trump’s leadership, Pakistan-US relations would grow stronger — benefiting both nations.

The prime minister invited American companies to invest in Pakistan’s agriculture, IT, minerals, and energy sectors.

During the meeting, both leaders also discussed regional security and cooperation in counterterrorism. Prime Minister Shehbaz thanked President Trump for his acknowledgment of Pakistan’s role in counterterrorism and emphasized the need to enhance cooperation in security and intelligence.

He also extended an official invitation to President Trump to visit Pakistan.

