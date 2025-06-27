PM urges nation to follow path of solidarity in new Hijri year

Pakistan Pakistan PM urges nation to follow path of solidarity in new Hijri year

He said, “I pray to Allah Almighty to make the new year peaceful and stable for Pakistan.”

Follow on Published On: Fri, 27 Jun 2025 05:39:10 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif urged the nation to make a pledge, at the start of the new Hijri year, to rise as a strong nation imbued with morality and working for the welfare of humanity.

In a message at the advent of new Hijri year 1447, he said, “I pray to Allah Almighty to make this Hijri year the source of benevolence for everyone.”

“The Islamic year starts with the month of Muharramul Haram which according to Islamic teachings is one of the four months of honour and sanctity,” he said adding, “The sacred month of Muharramul Haram reminds us of the unprecedented sacrifices of our elders, which they rendered on the path of truth and for furthering the high values of patience, perseverance and truthfulness.”

He said, “The event of Karbala and the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) was a victory of Islam and the Islamic principles and the result of the sacrifice was that many devoted personalities came later on, who always sided with righteousness and truth.”

“In today’s age when the Muslim Ummah is facing numerous challenges these events carry a message for us, providing us guiding principles for social harmony, interfaith tolerance and service to humanity,” he continued.

“We should make these farsighted teachings part of our individual and collective lives and light the candle of love, brotherhood and knowledge,” he added.

The prime minister said, “Let us pledge at the start of this new Hijri year that while keeping alive the traditions of our elders we will rise as a civilized and wise nation imbued with morality and will create a pious society which is a display of welfare of humanity.”

He said, “I pray to Allah Almighty to make the new year peaceful and stable for Pakistan and the whole world and make it the year in which the ongoing barbarity against the defenseless Muslims in Palestine and Kashmir is stopped forever and the tension in the region completely comes to an end.”

“I pray to Allah Almighty to give us strength to follow the path of national solidarity, mutual respect and brotherhood. I pray that Allah may make our state and national institutions the more strong, effective and a real model of service to the people, give our youth expertise in knowledge and skills and high character and make Pakistan successful among the comity of nations as a honourable, peaceful and developed state. Ameen. Long Live Pakistan,” he concluded.

