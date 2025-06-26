PPP decides to vote in favour of budget 25-26

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announced the decision to support the federal govt

Thu, 26 Jun 2025 13:15:52 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – In a major development on federal budget for fiscal year 2025-26, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has decided to vote in favour of the budget.

The decision was made in a party meeting chaired by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, where he announced the decision to support the federal government in passing the budget.

PPP leader Shazia Marri confirmed the decision noting that PPP had reservations on the budget which were timely addressed by the federal government during negotiations.