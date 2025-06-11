Budget brought relief for public, Azma Bukhari claims

Budget brought relief for public, Azma Bukhari claims

Bukhari praised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his economic team

Published On: Wed, 11 Jun 2025 14:11:44 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari has stated that the newly announced budget provided relief to the public, but some elements were displeased with the country's improvement.

Speaking at a press conference in Lahore, Bukhari praised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his economic team for offering support to salaried individuals and pensioners despite IMF pressure. She emphasised that the budget aimed to ease the burden on the middle class and represented a step toward economic stability.

Bukhari criticised the opponents who, she claimed, were never satisfied and always seek to disrupt national progress. “What a particular group did in the National Assembly yesterday was seen by the whole nation. Their intentions are clearly not aligned with Pakistan’s wellbeing,” she remarked.

She also highlighted positive indicators such as a 2,100-point rise in the stock exchange, reflecting growing investor confidence.

Lashing out at PTI, she accused the party of never taking a positive step for the country and condemned its "March to Washington" campaign, calling it baseless and contradictory, especially after Barrister Gohar's own denial of issuing any such call.

She noted that Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and Pakistan have earned honor, while certain overseas YouTubers defaming the country and its institutions were only disgracing themselves.