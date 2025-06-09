PTI slams FinMin for justifying poor performance in Economic Survey

PTI also slams government over worsening poverty

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary Information Sheikh Waqas Akram said the finance minister presented the Economic Survey in an “apologetic manner,” relying on global economic trends to justify the country's poor performance.

Addressing a joint press conference in the federal capital alongside PTI leader Omar Ayub and other party members, Sheikh Waqas stated they would be discussing the Pakistan Economic Survey in detail.

He criticised the government's approach, saying, “The finance minister tried to hide behind global economic issues while presenting the survey.

These are the same people who used to mock our 6.5% GDP growth.

Former President Asif Zardari once said they came to reignite the stoves of the poor — we still don’t see any of those stoves burning.” Waqas Akram highlighted the rising poverty, stating that 45% of the population is now below the poverty line and that 30 million people have fallen into poverty over the past three years — a number greater than the populations of Gulf countries or New Zealand.

He questioned the government's reported economic growth, noting, “In their third year, growth is just 1.5%. What kind of growth is this? The public has become economically orphaned — people can’t even afford food. This government has pursued anti-farmer policies and has ruined the economy despite portraying themselves as competent managers. This is a ‘Form-47’ economic survey — filled with lies and deception.”

Omar Ayub’s remarks

Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Omar Ayub also condemned the government’s claims, calling the reported growth rate “far from reality.”

“This is Shehbaz Sharif’s fairy tale budget. People have lost all purchasing power while ministers continue to claim that inflation has dropped,” he said.

He challenged government ministers to visit markets with him, asserting that inflation is out of control. “About 3.2 million young Pakistanis have left the country. The finance minister may be an honest man, but he’s surrounded by thugs,” Ayub added.