NDMA issues advisory forecasting thunderstorm, rainfall in several districts of Punjab, KP

Pakistan Pakistan NDMA issues advisory forecasting thunderstorm, rainfall in several districts of Punjab, KP

Rainfall is also likely in Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Mianwali, Sialkot, Faisalabad

Follow on Published On: Fri, 23 May 2025 22:57:48 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued an advisory forecasting thunderstorm and rainfall in several districts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over the next 12 to 36 hours.

The NDMA has urged local authorities to take precautionary measures to mitigate any potential emergency situations that may arise due to the inclement weather.

Rainfall is also likely in the districts of Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Mianwali, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Lahore, and Narowal.

Strong winds, dust storms, and scattered showers accompanied by thunder and lightning are expected to affect large parts of Punjab, including Rawalpindi and the federal capital, Islamabad.

Similar weather conditions in Chitral, Battagram, Kohistan, Kohat, Kurram, and Bannu are also likely, while the districts of Mardan, Peshawar, Swabi, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mansehra, and Abbottabad may experience thunderstorm-related activity as well.