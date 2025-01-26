PTI remains most popular party among women voters in GE 2024: FAFEN

PML-N was the second most popular party among the women voters

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) emerged as the most popular political party among the women voters in the general elections of 2024, a report issued by the Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN) revealed.

According to the report, PML-N was the second most popular party among the women voters while PPP stood at number three.

A report on ‘Women Voting Choices’ was released by FAFEN on Sunday.

It added that the women voters in 18pc communities in the jurisdiction of male and female polling stations voted differently from their men counterparts in National Assembly constituencies during the general elections of 2024.

The report that compares the results of male and female polling stations in the same communities finds that in 82 percent of the communities, male and female voters’ choice of winner was aligned as they returned the same winner from their respective polling stations.

Since election results of combined polling stations do not provide a gender-wise breakdown of how male and female voters’ vote, FAFEN’s assessment could only compare the results of male and female polling stations.

Furthermore, it has limited its scope to male and female polling stations where men and women from the same electoral areas voted.

The assessment includes 21,188 communities comprising 42,804 comparable male and female polling stations.

In 18 percent of the communities, male and female voters diverged in their choice of winner as they returned different winners from their respective polling stations. Compared to rural areas, communities in urban areas showed more divergent choices among male and female voters.

Among regions, Islamabad had the highest proportion (37%) of electoral communities with different winners in male and female polling stations. Balochistan had the second-highest proportion (32%) followed by Sindh (19%) and Punjab (18%), while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) had the lowest proportion (13%) of such electoral communities.

Of the 3,884 communities where women’s choice of winner for National Assembly seats was different, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) won more support from women in 1,260 communities, followed by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) in 1,027 and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in 694 communities.

Regional trends showed that while PTI performed well across the country in terms of women voters’ choice, PML-N remained strong in Punjab, and PPPP dominated in Sindh.