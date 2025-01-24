Khawaja Asif terms 190 million pounds case a financial scam

PTI should explain how public money ended up in their accounts, inquires Defence Minister

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Defence Minister Khawaja Asif termed the £190 million case a major financial scam, vowing that accountability will now take its course.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the minister said that people often change for wealth and riches, describing the £190 million case as “absolute stealing.” Referring to the Al-Qadir University land deal, he stated, “A document was waved in the cabinet meeting, showing 438 acres of land allocated for the university. PTI should explain how public money ended up in their accounts.”

Asif claimed that Al-Qadir University is not a legitimate institution, adding that even referring to it as a college would be an insult. “They argue that Hasan Nawaz also purchased properties, but the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) investigated his transactions. Hasan Nawaz hid nothing, and all of his transactions were fully examined,” he clarified.

He also criticised the collusion of media, politicians, and judiciary in enabling criminal activities. “When these elements come together, crimes are shielded, and the government and the state are blackmailed. They challenge the state and think they can escape accountability through money,” he remarked, adding that NAB has filed a detailed charge sheet against them.

The PML-N leader warned that no one should think they are beyond the reach of the law. “The state will act against such mafias, and there will be no concession. Those expecting relief should abandon such hopes,” he said, asserting that the accountability process has now reached a critical stage.

