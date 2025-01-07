Pakistan to host international conference on girls' education on Jan 11, 12

The PM likely to inaugurate the event to address challenges of girls' learning

ISLAMABAD (Zeeshan Yousafzai) - Islamabad is set to host a two-day International Conference on Girls' Education in Muslim Communities on January 11-12, 2025, at the Jinnah Convention Centre.

According to a Foreign Office official speaking on the condition of anonymity, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will inaugurate the event which aims to address the challenges of girls' education in Muslim communities.

The conference, jointly organized by the Muslim World League (Rābitah al-‘Ālam al-Islāmī) and the Prime Minister of Pakistan, is expected to gather over 50 delegations from various countries, including education ministers from more than 30 nations.

Diplomatic sources highlighted that the event's primary objective is to establish a collaborative network among governments, Islamic organizations, and civil society to advance girls' education in Muslim communities.

Delegations from Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, the United Arab Emirates, Iran, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and other Muslim countries are expected to participate.

The conference will focus on proposing actionable strategies to promote girls' education and address barriers to access and quality education in these communities.

The inter-ministerial committee for the event, chaired by Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, held a preparatory meeting.

The meeting was attended by Information Minister Ataullah Tarar, Minister of Federal Education and Training Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Minister of Youth Affairs Rana Mashhood Ahmed, as well as the Foreign Secretary and Secretary Education, who discussed key aspects of the conference's agenda and logistics.

This significant event underscores Pakistan's commitment to addressing critical issues related to education, particularly for girls in Muslim communities.

