Brave sons of Balochistan won't let enemy's designs to take root: CM Bugti

Pakistan Pakistan Brave sons of Balochistan won't let enemy's designs to take root: CM Bugti

Brave sons of Balochistan will stand in way of terrorism: CM Bugti

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 31 Dec 2024 17:12:59 PKT

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Balochistan Chief Minister said the brave sons of the province would stand in the way of terrorism to create peace.

He made this remark while addressing the passing out parade of anti-terrorism force in the city. All are playing their parts in the service of the nation but those doing it with their blood are the greatest among us,” he said.

“Our enemy is both – coward and shrewd – but it cannot impose its ideology through force as it would suffer defeat from the will of army and nation’s youngsters,” Bugti affirmed.

He said country’s enemies launched attacks on schools, parks and hospitals to instill hopelessness in the nation but the resolute of security forces thwarted their designs.

Addressing the newly-passed security personnel, he said the wave of terrorism had again resurfaced and the nation was behind you to defeat this nefarious ideology.

Lastly, he reiterated that the brave sons of soil had laid their lives for peace and security. “The state will not forget their sacrifice and it will provide free education to the children of martyrs till their get their masters degree,” he added.

