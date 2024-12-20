Skill-based education can shape Pakistan's youth: Siddiqui

Skills alongside education crucial for preparing youth, says Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Education Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui emphasised the need for all political parties to work collectively to drive the country out of ongoing crises.

Addressing a ceremony organised by the College of International Skills Development and the Pakistan Education Endowment Fund, Siddiqui lauded the role of skill-based education in shaping Pakistan's youth. The event showcased skill-oriented projects created by students, highlighting their creativity and innovation in various fields.

In his speech, the minister stated that the Fund is providing scholarships for skills education across the country, based on a "need-cum-talent" basis. He noted that these skill development programs encompass a range of fields, including beautician training, tourism, IT, fashion designing, and digital media production.

"We are soon introducing Middle and Matric Tech programs in schools," Siddiqui announced. He highlighted that Pakistan is home to over 180 million youth, more than double Japan’s young population, underscoring the urgent need for policies that empower this demographic.

The minister further stressed that providing modern skills alongside formal education is crucial for preparing youth for employment opportunities. "If resources are allocated efficiently to the right programs, we can ensure meaningful employment for our young people," he said.

Siddiqui also spoke about reforms in religious seminaries, stating that the 26th Constitutional Amendment incorporated recommendations from JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Touching upon the political landscape, the education minister remarked that the future of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lies in the hands of its own leadership. "It is imperative for all political parties to unite and take decisive steps to pull the nation out of its current challenges," he concluded.