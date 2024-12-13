CPEC is more than trade route: Senior Sindh minister

We aim to further strengthen ties with China, says Sarjeel Inam Memon

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Senior Sindh Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon emphasised that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is more than a trade route; it is a pathway to strengthening Pakistan-China relations.

Speaking to the media in Karachi, Memon highlighted the Sindh government’s commitment to facilitating Chinese investors. “We aim to further strengthen ties with China,” he stated. He said that four Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) had been signed with Chinese investors, focusing on energy and agriculture sectors.

Memon credited former president Asif Ali Zardari for laying the foundation of the CPEC project, calling it a game-changer for Pakistan’s economy. “The project will play a critical role in stabilizing Pakistan’s economy,” he remarked.

He also announced the establishment of a medical city in Dhabeji, which is expected to create 50,000 jobs.

Memon shared that a Chinese delegation recently met with former president Zardari, who urged them to invest not only in Sindh but across Pakistan.

He further noted that major development projects in Sindh are being executed under public-private partnerships, with China's assistance in setting up industrial zones across Pakistan. “We are working to restore the confidence of traders, strengthen them, and bring Pakistani and Chinese businesses closer,” he said.

Sindh government’s efforts in the industrial sector and its focus on creating employment opportunities for the youth are praiseworthy, the minister said. “We are actively working to provide sustainable solutions and job opportunities for young Pakistanis,” he added.