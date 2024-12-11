SC adjourns hearing of Imran Khan's election rigging petition after winter break

Imran Khan's lawyer, Hamid Khan, requested the court to delay the proceedings

Wed, 11 Dec 2024 11:38:49 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Supreme Court's constitutional bench, led by Justice Ameen-ud-Din, has postponed the hearing of former prime minister Imran Khan's petition challenging alleged rigging in the February 8 general elections, until after the winter holidays.

During the hearing, Imran Khan's lawyer, Hamid Khan, requested the court to delay the proceedings, citing that he had not received the notice in time, which hindered his preparation for the case.

He asked for the case to be scheduled after the winter break.



In response, Justice Jamal Mandokhel told Hamid Khan that the notice had indeed been sent and advised him to stay in touch with his associate officer of record.