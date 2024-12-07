Six soldiers martyred and 22 terrorists killed in KP operations, says ISPR

Updated On: Sat, 07 Dec 2024 18:42:12 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Six soldiers embraced martyrdom while 22 terrorists were killed in three operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Dec 6 and 7, says Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The media wing of armed forces said on Saturday an intelligence-based operation was conducted by the security forces in an area of Gul Imam, Tank district on reported presence of terrorists. During the conduct of operation, "our troops effectively engaged their location and resultantly, nine militants were killed, while six got injured."

Security forces conducted another operation in North Waziristan district where 10 terrorists were successfully neutralised.

In the third encounter, security forces thwarted terrorists’ attempt to attack a post in Thall district and killed three of them.

However, during the intense fire exchange, six soldiers, having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced martyrdom.

Sanitisation operations are being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve, the ISPR said.

EIGHT TERRORISTS ELIMINATED

Earlier this week, security forces killed eight terrorists in two operations conducted in KP. An intelligence-based operation was conducted in general area Sararogha, South Waziristan where two, including ringleader Khan Muhammad, were killed while two others were apprehended.

The ringleader was involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area including targeted killings and extortion. He was wanted by the law-enforcement agencies and government had fixed head money of Rs1 million on him.

Another IBO was conducted in Lakki Marwat district and after an intense fire exchange, six terrorists were successfully neutralised by the security forces.



