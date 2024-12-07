Non-bailable arrest warrants, production orders of Rana Sanaullah issued

Non-bailable arrest warrant issued over his continuous absence in hearing

GUJRANWALA (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Advisor for Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah’s non-bailable arrest warrants have been issued.

Gujranwala Judicial Magistrate Sidra Gul Nawaz ordered Rana Sanaullah before the court on December 12 issuing arrest warrants for him.

It is pertinent to note that a case against Rana Sanaullah registered at Satellite Town police station on October 16, 2020 over a public gathering of the PDM in Gujranwala.

In the FIR charges included removal of containers and running over the vehicle over policemen.

Khurram Dastagir, Imran Khalid Butt and Salman Khalid Butt had already been acquitted in the case. While, police submitted the challan against Rana Sanaullah late in the case.

Police submitted a report in the court under section 173 declaring Rana Sana innocent. The court summoned Rana Sanaullah rejecting the police report.

The court issued a non-bailable arrest warrant of Sanaullah over his continuous absence in hearing of the case.

