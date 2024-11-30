Kurram tragedy: Whoever takes up arms will be termed as terrorist, asserts KP CM

Grand Jirga should remain in the area until complete peace is established

KOHAT (Dunya News) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur said whoever takes up arms will be termed a terrorist.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur visited Kohat and attended the Grand Jirga on the issue of Kurram.

The CM, on this occasion, directed the law enforcement agencies to treat anyone who disturbs peace like a terrorist.

The political differences between the federal and provincial governments should be put aside, the federation should provide FC platoons for peace in the area. He said that the Grand Jirga should remain in the area until complete peace is established. The provincial government will provide all possible support, the CM held.

Ali Amin Gandapur said that at the request of the provincial government, the army is deployed in the area for peace, the army, police and administration are making coordinated efforts for lasting peace in the area.

Ali Amin Gandapur said that heavy weapons available in the area should be collected, while weapons available in the border area should also be collected safely.

The CM said that the local community should identify those who are disturbing the peace in the area.

He said that funds should be released on a priority basis for the temporarily displaced people of the area, and the provincial government will ensure the honourable return of these displaced people.

