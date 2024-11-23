Govt goes the extra mile to take sting out of PTI 'final call'

Massive security clampdown ahead of PTI's November 24 Protest

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - As Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) prepares for its planned protest on November 24, authorities have implemented extensive security and transportation restrictions across major cities, causing significant

disruption for residents and commuters.

Islamabad: Extensive shutdowns and police reinforcements



In the capital city Islamabad, security measures were enforced early in the morning, with all major entry and exit points of the city being sealed. All the roads leading into the capital city were shut off, particularly those from the neighboring cities of Rawalpindi and other surrounding regions.

Container blockades have been set up along key thoroughfares like Iran Avenue and Margalla Road to prevent access to crucial parts of the city, including the Parliament House and the central business districts.The Expressway, a major route connecting Islamabad with Rawalpindi, and Zero Point were also closed as authorities braced for the PTI protests.

Metro Bus Service suspended

In a move to prevent any public transport from becoming part of the demonstration, the local administration ordered a complete suspension of the metro bus service for the day. The Metro Bus service, which typically operates between various points in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, including routes from the Secretariat to IJP Road, will remain completely closed.

Additionally, bus terminals within Islamabad have been shut down, and all intercity transport operations, including services to Rawalpindi, were suspended. This has severely impacted those relying on public transport to travel to and from the capital city.

Lahore: Total blockage of key routes

In Lahore, similar security measures have been implemented. The local administration has shut down key motorways leading out of the city, including those connecting Lahore to Islamabad and other cities. Specifically, the motorway routes from Lahore to Islamabad and from Lahore to Multan have been blocked. This includes sections of the M-3 and M-4 motorways, along with the M-11, which links Lahore to Sialkot.

One of the major choke points, the Babu Sabu Interchange, was also sealed off using containers and barriers, and a heavy police force was stationed at the location to maintain control. This step was taken to prevent any large gatherings or attempts to march into the city as part of the planned protest.

Additionally, all bus terminals located along the blocked roads were also shut down, further complicating travel within the city and to other destinations.

The Lahore Ring Road, another key route connecting various parts of the city, was closed for traffic, intensifying the congestion in the city center. Commuters and businesses were left struggling as roads remained gridlocked for hours, with authorities urging people to avoid traveling unless absolutely necessary.

Reinforcements arrive: A massive show of force

In response to the potential scale of the protests, the government has mobilised significant security forces. A total of 30,000 additional police officers have been dispatched from various provinces, including 19,000 from Punjab, 5,000 from Sindh, and 1,000 from Azad Kashmir. These reinforcements have been deployed to assist the local police in controlling crowds and ensuring law and order.

In addition to the police force, approximately 5,000 personnel from the Frontier Corps (FC) and Rangers have also been deployed to Islamabad. These paramilitary forces are expected to play a crucial role in managing any violent outbreaks or public disorder. The federal government has granted these forces powers under the Anti-Terrorism Act, allowing them to take direct action if necessary to ensure peace and stability in the capital.

Government decision to deploy Rangers and FC

Given the rising tensions, the federal government has issued a notification regarding the deployment of Rangers and Frontier Corps (FC) personnel in the capital. These forces will assist the local police in maintaining control and preventing any potential violence. The decision was made after the Islamabad Commissioner sent a formal request to the Ministry of Interior, outlining the need for additional security measures.

The presence of the Rangers and FC was a clear signal that the government is taking no chances regarding the PTI’s protest, especially after previous demonstrations that escalated into violent confrontations. The use of paramilitary forces is expected to help prevent any breakdown in law and order, ensuring the safety of both protesters and ordinary citizens.

Impact on public and commuters

The extensive security measures have led to considerable inconvenience for the general public. Commuters who rely on public transportation, including buses and the metro service, are particularly affected by the shutdowns. The blockade of key roads in Lahore and Islamabad has also severely hindered business activities, with many shops and businesses either closing early or remaining closed for the entire day.

Travelers from other cities, including Rawalpindi and Multan, have reported being stranded due to the closure of major motorways. This has led to a significant buildup of traffic on the remaining open roads, further exacerbating the already challenging situation.

Bushra Bibi video controversy

Bushra Bibi’s recent video statement also sparked a controversy in this scenario. Bushra Bibi claimed on Thursday that after Imran Khan returned barefoot from Medina, "calls began pouring in for retired Gen Bajwa, questioning the choice of bringing him into leadership."

In a video message posted on X, Bushra Bibi said former army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa was told, "Who have you brought? We don’t want such individuals. We are working to end Shariah, and you have brought someone advocating for it."

Islamabad High Court issues verdict

The Islamabad High Court on Thursday ruled that PTI could not be granted permission for the protest, emphasising that the government should not allow any demonstrations that contravened the law.

The court also directed the Interior Minister to engage in negotiations with PTI for a peaceful protest in accordance with the Constitution. If these talks fail, the Minister was instructed to ensure law and order in Islamabad, in line with the legal framework

PTI's protest plans

PTI, the political party led by former prime minister Imran Khan, has called for a protest on November 24 in Islamabad, following a wave of political unrest in the country. The protest is expected to involve thousands of PTI supporters, who plan to demand the resignation of the current government and push for early elections.

Imran Khan and PTI have expressed dissatisfaction with the current political setup and claimed that the ruling government was corrupt. The protest has sparked significant concern among authorities, who fear that the gathering could turn violent, as happened during previous protests led by PTI in 2022, and 2023.

With the government taking drastic steps to prevent any disruptions, the situation in Lahore and Islamabad remains tense ahead of PTI's planned protest.

The sealing of roads, closure of public transport, and the deployment of thousands of police and paramilitary forces reflect the government’s determination to maintain control and prevent any unrest.

As the day unfolds, the citizens of Pakistan will be closely watching how the situation develops and whether PTI's protest will lead to further escalation or result in a peaceful demonstration.