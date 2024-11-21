ECP wants Imran Khan's appearance through video link in contempt case

ECP will record statements of witnesses in next hearing on Dec 17

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has directed authorities to ensure the appearance of PTI founder Imran Khan in the ECP contempt case hearing.

According to sources, the ECP four-member commission, headed by member Sindh Nisar Durrani, heard the contempt case against PTI founder Imran Khan.

During the hearing, ECP's KP member stated that Imran Khan was acquitted on Wednesday in Toshakhana case.

Lawyer Faisal Chaudhry said Imran Khan was arrested in another case however, his appearance was necessary for evidence record.

During the hearing, the officials informed the court that the PTI founder’s appearance through video link would be possible.

The ECP directed the authorities to ensure Imran Khan’s appearance before the court through video link in the next hearing.

Member Sindh Nisar Durrani remarked that the ECP would record the statements of witnesses in the next hearing.

Consequently, the ECP adjourned the case until Dec 17.

