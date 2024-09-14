PTI founder keeps option of separation movement in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, says Defence Minister

PTI founder Imran Khan sowed seeds of hostility: Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that PTI founder Imran Khan sowed seeds of hostility that would bear sore fruits.

Speaking in the National Assembly, Khawaja Asif stated that the language being used in the recent meeting reflects separatist sentiments.

He suggested that the PTI founder is keeping the option of a separation movement in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He accused the PTI leader of fueling hatred in the province. He said that no path of reconciliation seems to remain open.

The Defence Minister also commented on Faiz Hameed's support for the PTI founder, questioning the reasons behind the establishment's recommendation to postpone the meeting.

Khawaja Asif further claimed that Ali Amin Gandapur is playing a double game, and urged that any public statements made should be verified to ensure they were genuinely from the PTI leader.



