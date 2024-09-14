Barrister Gohar says any bill without cabinet approval will be unlawful

Pakistan Pakistan Barrister Gohar says any bill without cabinet approval will be unlawful

Says constitutional amendment bill wasn’t provided to them in authorised agenda

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 14 Sep 2024 16:04:38 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar asserted that if any bill was presented in parliament today, it would be a violation of the constitution.

Speaking to media in Parliament House, Barrister Gohar stressed that constitution and law had devised a comprehensive mechanism to table any bill but he considered that any bill tabled today would not be as per law and constitution.

The PTI chairman emphasised that assembly rules must be followed and house approval was necessary to float any bill.

He highlighted that the government's constitutional amendment bill wasn’t provided to them in the authorised agenda.

Gohar insisted that cabinet approval was mandatory for presenting any bill from the government.

Barrister Gohar claimed that no bill was approved in the cabinet session on Friday.

“If any bill is presented today, it will be a violation of the constitution,” he insisted.



It is pertinent to note that the government was all set to present a constitutional amendment bill in both houses of parliament in today’s session but now it would be presented tomorrow.

There are speculations that the government aims to bring judicial reforms including increasing Supreme Court judges retirement age and their strength.

The government has also claimed that it has secured the required number of votes for constitutional amendment approval.