Arrested PTI MNAs produced to National Assembly for session

Pakistan Pakistan Arrested PTI MNAs produced to National Assembly for session

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq had issued production orders for their appearance in Parliament.

Follow on Published On: Thu, 12 Sep 2024 13:18:12 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Ten arrested MNAs of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have been produced to the National Assembly for participation in the session.

A heavy contingent of Islamabad police escorted the members to Parliament House, where they were handed over to the acting Sergeant-at-Arms.

The detained PTI members included Sheikh Waqas Akram, Zain Qureshi, Sher Afzal Marwat, Malik Owais Jhakar, Malik Amir Dogar, Ahmad Chatha, Zubair Khan Wazir, Syed Ahmad Ali Shah, Syed Naseem Ali Shah, and Yousaf Khan.

These members are currently in police custody under physical remand.

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, had issued production orders for their appearance in Parliament.

Meanwhile, Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah is presiding over the session.

Federal Minister Owais Laghari arrived at the House wearing a mask and revealed during the question period that he was experiencing COVID symptoms but attended out of respect for Parliament, although he has not yet undergone testing.

Some parliamentarians called for his return, upon which Deputy Speaker after suggested Laghari to get tested for COVID-19, and subsequently sent him from the National Assembly session.