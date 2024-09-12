18-member body on parliamentary affairs formed

NA speaker issues notification

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) An 18-member special committee has been set up to resolve issues pertaining to parliamentary proceedings and to reach a consensus on the parliamentary proceedings.

A notification of the special parliamentary committee set up by National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq has been issued.

The committee will propose solutions to the problems with regard to the parliamentary affairs.

The government and the opposition have been given equal representation in the special parliamentary committee.

The committee includes Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif from PML-N, Syed Khurshid Shah, Syed Naveed Qamar from PPP, Khalid Maqbool and Aminul Haq from MQM, Chaudhry Salik Hussain from PML-Q, and Abdul Aleem Khan from IPP.

Ejazul Haq from PML-Z, Khalid Magsi from BAP's, National Party's Plain Baloch, Sunni Ittehad Council's Sahibzada Hamid Raza, PTI's Barrister Gohar are also included in the committee.

JUI's Shahida Begum, B Akhtar Mengal of NP, Hameed Hussain of MWM are included in the body.

Mehmood Khan Achakzai and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs are also included in the committee.

