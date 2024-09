Mashal Yousafzai denotified as advisor to KP CM

Wed, 11 Sep 2024 18:50:11 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has approved the summary to denotify Advisor to Chief Minister on social welfare Mashal Azam Yousafzai.

The governor received the summary two weeks before and after its approval, it was sent back to the chief minister house.

Yousafzai has been accused of violating the party’s austerity policy.