Democratic process should be allowed to progress freely: Salman Akram Raja

PTI leader also called for release of CCTV footage from events of May 9

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – PTI leader Salman Akram Raja highlighted Monday's shameful incident outside Parliament, where the sanctity of the institution was violated.

Addressing a press conference along with other party leadership, the PTI leader called for the release of CCTV footage of May 9 incidents, stating that attacks on the constitutional system are being made to conceal the truth.

Raja said that Pakistan’s democratic process and constitution should be allowed to progress freely.

He pointed out that certain individuals are exerting control over the democratic process.

Addressing remarks made by CM Ali Amin Gandapur at a political rally, Raja clarified that Gandapur’s statement about coming with drums and music, if rally permission wasn't granted, was never intended to disrespect women.

Raja expressed regret for any offense caused, saying, "We apologize. We plead, let Pakistan be free."

He warned that a group believes they control Pakistan’s destiny, and cautioned that the system cannot work if constitutional amendments are made under threats and intimidation.

He questioned how a rally could be easily stopped and suggested that the arrests of PTI MNAs are being used as a distraction for other motives. "Why are we now behind Bangladesh and Nepal?" he asked.

Raja concluded by stating that only through democracy and adherence to the constitution can people receive their rights, adding that in the past, every voice has been suppressed by certain forces.