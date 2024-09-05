Lt. Gen. Akhtar Nawaz Satti appointed as chairman of FPSC

The position of FPSC Chairman had been vacant since August 2023

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti has been appointed as the Chairman of the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC).

President Asif Zardari has approved the appointment, hence the notification for Lieutenant General Satti's appointment has been issued.

The tenure for the FPSC Chairman is set for three years or until the Chairman reaches the age of 65.

It is noteworthy that the position of FPSC Chairman had been vacant since August 2023, which had also delayed the Central Selection Board's meeting.