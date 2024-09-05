LEAs carry out upward of 130 operations daily to wipe off terrorists, says ISPR DG

Pakistan Pakistan LEAs carry out upward of 130 operations daily to wipe off terrorists, says ISPR DG

He briefs media on steps being taken for security and against increased terrorism

Topline ISPR says 193 brave personnel laid down their lives in 32,173 operations this year

Says complaints against Faiz Hameed in Top City scandal led to accountability

Army is an apolitical institution and works as an organ of state, ISPR head says

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 05 Sep 2024 15:18:38 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Inter-Services Public Relations Director General Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry on Thursday held a press conference and briefed media on army's efforts to fight inimical forces.

At the outset of the presser, Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif said the purpose of the press conference was to inform the nation about the steps being taken by the security forces to root out terrorism.

He said 193 brave personnel laid down their lives for the motherland in 32,173 operations carried out by the security forces during this year. He said 130 intelligence-based operations (IBOs) were being spearheded by the security forces daily.

He acknowledged the deprivations of the people of Balochistan but hastened to add that inimical forces were launching attacks to fuel the flames of militancy in the province. "Few people are playing in the hands of enemies of Pakistan," he said.

Underscoring the need to restore peace and stability in the restive province, he said the Pakistan Army was taking action against those who challenged the writ of the state and constitution.

Shedding light on the case pertaining to former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) director general, retired Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, he said there was a transparent system of accountability within the armed forces of Pakistan.

He said complaints against Hameed were received in the Top City scandal a few months back, adding that upon receiving information about malpractice which amounted to violation of the law and constitution, the armed forces started an inquiry in that respect.

ARMED FORCES ARE APOLITICAL

He also remarked that the armed forces were completely apolitical and abiding by the constitution without any political agenda. He ruled out possibility of siding with any political party, emphasising that army was a national force. "It is neither in favour of or against any political party," he said.

WAVE OF TERRORISM IN BALOCHISTAN

Balochistan has been in the eye of terrorism storm in the recent times. Security forces claimed to have killed 21 terrorists in a clearance operation after multiple terrorism activities that claimed lives of numerous civilians in Balochistan.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said terrorists attempted to conduct multiple heinous activities in Balochistan on the night between Aug 25 and 26.

“At the behest of inimical and hostile forces, these cowardly acts of terrorism were aimed at disrupting the peaceful environment and development of Balochistan by targeting mainly the innocent civilians, especially in Musakhel, Kalat and Lasbela districts. Resultantly, numerous innocent civilians embraced martyrdom,” read the statement.

In Musakhel district, terrorists stopped a bus in general area Rara Sham and maliciously targeted innocent citizens, working in Balochistan to earn their livelihood, it added.

Security forces and law-enforcement agencies immediately responded and successfully thwarted the evil design of terrorists and killed 21 in the ensuing clearance operations, ensuring security and protection of local populace.

However, during the conduct of operations, 14 troops, including 10 security forces soldiers and four personnel of law-enforcement agencies, having fought gallantly, made the ultimate sacrifice and embraced martyrdom.

A few days later, security forces killed 12 militants in Tirah Valley of Khyber district during an intelligence-based operation, said ISPR.

ISPR DG'S AUG 5 PRESSER

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said army's stance on the May 9 protests remained unchanged and there would be continuity.

The ISPR DG addressed an all-important press conference at the General Headquarters, Rawalpindi and briefed the nation on the security situation of the country.

Starting off his presser, he said the country and its armed forces would remain committed to highlight the Kashmir issue at the international forums.

As for the May 9 episode, he said, “Army’s stance on [May 9] is clear, which was conveyed in the May 7 press conference. There has been no change in that nor will there be.”

On the fight against terrorism, the ISPR DG disclosed that 23,622 intelligence-based operations had been conducted in the ongoing year. Of these, he said, 2,045 operations were conducted in the last 5 days, which eliminated 24 terrorists.

He also said more than 100 IBOs were conducted by the army and other law-enforcement agencies (LEAs) on a daily basis.

He mentioned that 139 soldiers of the Pakistani security forces embraced martyrdom during the first seven months of the ongoing year.

“The entire nation pays tribute to the brave martyrs and their families,” the DG said.