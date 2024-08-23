Inside details of PTI delegation meeting with JUI-F chief

PTI has requested for cooperation in the parliament

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The inside details of the meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's delegation with the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman have come out.

Sources said the PTI has requested for cooperation in the parliament and mentioned that the government could be given a tough time in the parliament.

Matters of the previous meetings were also discussed and it was reported that the JUI-F chief said any response would be given after the consultation with the party.

Both parties have been trying to alleviate the difference to find a political solution and the formulation of committees could be a step in this direction.

The meeting was held in the JUI-F’s chief residence in Islamabad where the PTI delegates were received with warmth.

