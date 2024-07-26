PTI activist Aneela Riaz sent on judicial remand

Tahir Anjum has accepted the apology of accused

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Lahore’s Cantonment Katchery has sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) worker Aneela Riaz to jail on judicial remand.

Police presented Aneela Riaz, who is also known as Neeli Pari, before the judicial magistrate and requested the physical remand of the PTI activist.

The court sent Aneela Riaz to jail on judicial remand by rejecting the police request of physical remand.

Tahir Anjum submitted his written response to the SP Investigation questions and informed that the accused and her family had sought apology to him and he had accepted the apology.

She will be released from jail after submitting an apology letter in the court by lawyer.

It is pertinent to note that actor Tahir Anjum filed a case of alleged assault against Aneela Riaz in the Qila Gujjar Singh police station.

Aneela Riaz is accused of assaulting Tahir Anjum outside the Punjab Assembly on Wednesday last on the allegation of creating a video against PTI founder Imran Khan.



