Man dies as oil tanker overturns on car in Karachi

Tanker could not be removed from road till last reports came in

KARACHI (Dunya News) - A speeding oil tanker overturned onto a car in Baloch Colony of Karachi as a result of which a man died.

According to details, the accident occurred when a speeding oil tanker overturned over a car whose driver died. The deceased has been identified as Asad.

Rescue teams promptly reached the accident spot but they faced difficulty in rescue operations due to the public crowd.

The rescue operation was carried out by closing the bridge due to leakage of kerosene.

The rescue teams shifted the dead body to hospital. Police have started the investigation.

The administration could not remove the tanker by crane, which created difficulties for the public to commute.