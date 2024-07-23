PTI finalises nominees for women's reserved seats in Punjab

Pakistan Pakistan PTI finalises nominees for women's reserved seats in Punjab

PTI finalises a list of 14 women candidates from Punjab for the reserved seats in National Assembly

Follow on Published On: Tue, 23 Jul 2024 17:07:51 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has finalised a list of 14 women candidates from Punjab for the reserved seats in the National Assembly.

Prominent names under consideration for the reserved seats include PTI Women's Wing President Kanwal Shauzab, former MNA Alia Hamza, and Women's Wing General Secretary Rubina Shaheen.

The list also features former North Punjab president Seemabia Tahir, Farhunda Kokab, and Central Punjab Women's Wing President Shahnaz Tariq.

Other names on the list are Punjab General Secretary Dr Misbah Zafar, former MNA Rubia Jamil, and Sialkot candidate for the Feb 8 elections Rehana Dar.

Additionally, nominees for the reserved seats from Punjab include Khadija Shah, former Rawalpindi Women's Wing president Farah Agha, and former Central Punjab Women's Wing president Dr Nosheen Hamid.

