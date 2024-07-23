PTI's Raoof Hassan handed over to FIA as court approves physical remand

Party workers condemned the move

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The District and Sessions Court Islamabad handed over custody of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) General Secretary Raoof Hassan to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) after approving his two-day physical remand.

The court also approved physical remand of other PTI leaders including two women workers.

Islamabad police arrest PTI chief Barrister Gohar, Raoof Hassan

The Islamabad police on Monday arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar and Secretary General Raoof Hassan on the allegation of encroachments.

Sources said the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Islamabad police launched a joint operation against encroachments in G-8 sector, which resulted in the arrest of higher-ups of the PTI.

A contingent of Islamabad police besieged PTI’s central secretariat and cordoned off the routes leading to the secretariat.

Imran Khan’s lawyer Ali Ijaz Buttar claimed that PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Information Secretary Rauf Hassan had been arrested by the Islamabad police from the party’s office.

“I just received a call from the party’s office informing that 300 to 400 policemen arrived at the [party’s] office and arrested PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar and Information Secretary Raoof Hasan,” Buttar wrote on X.

The party condemned the move through its official X account and lambasted the Islamabad police.

“It’s absolutely shameful how Islamabad Police continues to completely mock and disregard every law in this country,” the party said.

The PTI also shared footage on the X platform, showing several police vehicles and police personnel outside the party’s central secretariat.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad police have denied arrest of Barrister Gohar but said a team had arrested Raoof Hassan. They also denied arrest of four women and the claim that police took away a laptop and documents from the PTI Secretariat.

