Opposition to stage protest as Punjab Assembly session convened today

Published On: Mon, 22 Jul 2024 05:53:19 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan has summoned the session of the Provincial Assembly to be held today at 3:00pm on the requisition of the opposition.

Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan will preside over the session. The opposition had written the six-point agenda in the requisition for Punjab Assembly session.

Inflation, increase in electricity rates, forced disappearance of MPAs and law and order situation are included in the agenda of Punjab Assembly session.

It is pertinent to mention here that this will be the first meeting of the Punjab Assembly after the suspension of 11 members of the opposition. The opposition has chalked out a strategy to stage a strong protest during today’s session.

