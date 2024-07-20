Punjab's Roshan Gharana Scheme: Know if you qualify

Some praise the step as a relief for the downtrodden, critics argue about its transparency

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Days after the announcement by the Punjab government to distribute solar panels under the Roshan Gharana Scheme, a detailed plan has been prepared to examine the qualifications of consumers.

The provincial energy department presented the comprehensive plan to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

Who qualifies for the scheme?

Customers consuming 50 to 500 units monthly.

How much is to be paid?

90 per cent of the cost of the solar panels would be paid by the Punjab government and the remaining 10% by the consumer

Who do not qualify for the scheme?



According to the details, any consumer utilizing two meters in one house would not get solar panels. Also, those involved in power theft and using defected meters would also be filtered out from the scheme.

The plan has been forwarded to the planning and development board for approval while the monitoring wing would also be given important responsibilities to maintain transparency.

