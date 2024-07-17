Imam Hussain's martyrdom stands as a symbol of resistance against oppression: Bilawal

Sacrifices of Karbala highlight that Muslim Ummah must unite against anarchy

Wed, 17 Jul 2024 17:51:04 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Imam Hussain's martyrdom is a symbol of standing against oppression and injustice.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, in his message on Ashura, paying tribute to Hazrat Imam Hussain, the martyrs of Karbala and their companions, said that the sacrifices stand against oppression and injustice.

He said that this day is a memorial for all of us to uphold the principles of truth, justice and righteousness. He said that the sacrifices of the Imam and his family are a beacon of light for all humanity.

Bilawal further said that the story of the martyrs of Karbala's struggle against the oppressor.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Imam Hussain and his family were martyred while fighting in Karbala for the protection of Islamic values, justice and against oppression. The message is unity, peace and harmony against oppression.

He further said that the sacrifice of Karbala highlights that the Muslim Ummah must unite against those who spread anarchy.