PTI urges SC to take notice of govt's intransigence

Pakistan Pakistan PTI urges SC to take notice of govt's intransigence

PTI legal wizards ask top court to spring into action

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 15 Jul 2024 16:04:18 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – In a stinging rejoinder to Federal Information Minister Atta Tarar’s announcement of the government’s decision of banning the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, senior PTI leader Barrister Ali Zafar Shah said no one, including the Supreme Court, would ever accept the decision of proscribing the PTI.

Speaking to Dunya News, Barrister Shah said the apex court should immediately take notice of the political victimisation, adding that he was surprised at the verdict of the SC of granting reserved seats to the PTI instead of the Sunni-Ittehad Council (SIC) which, he said, was contrary to his expectations.

He further said no one would be able to do politics sans Imran Khan, insisting that the PTI founder had ruled out the possibility of forming the government by going into coalition with anyone including Jamilat Ulema-i-Islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

“Imran Khan only wants one thing, either return his complete mandate or conduct fresh elections,” he added.

Speaking about Imran Khan’s release from jail, Shah said the PTI founder was days away from coming out of jail, adding that a review petition was a constitutional right of the government but this decision didn’t seem to be overturned.

He warned the government against flouting the clause 17 of the constitution by imposing a ban on the PTI, adding that he didn’t have anything but to deplore on the decision of the government.

He also called for the chief election commissioner’s resignation for not giving fair share of the reserved seats to the PTI.

Salman Akram Raja's response

Replying in his characteristic style, PTI leader Salman Akram Raja said his party would deal with the government at all levels, be it public or in courts, emphasising that they won’t become a party in the government’s efforts to hide its fraud.

“It is foolish to say that the PTI is working against the sovereignty of Pakistan. The government just wants to stifle democracy in Pakistan. We haven’t thought they would stoop to this extent,” he lamented.

He further said the PTI never denied dialogue, adding that his party was sitting inside parliament and was member of the parliamentary committees.

“I can’t say anything about backdoor channels as the government has stooped to this low on the front door,” he remarked.

It must be noted that earlier Federal Information Minister Atta Tarar, in his fiery press conference, announced that the government would ban the PTI.