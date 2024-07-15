Govt won't give any space to PTI to target country's economy: Sanaullah

Pakistan Pakistan Govt won't give any space to PTI to target country's economy: Sanaullah

Rana Sanaullah said that government's primary focus is on overcoming the current economic crisis.

Follow on Published On: Mon, 15 Jul 2024 04:14:30 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister's Adviser on Political and Public Affairs, Rana Sanaullah on Sunday said that the government will not give Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) any space to target the country’s economy for political gains.

Speaking to a private news channel, Rana Sanaullah said that government's primary focus is on overcoming the current economic crisis.

Rana Sanaullah said that the PTI has repeatedly tried to hurt the country’s economy in order to target the government for its political gains. He accused that the PTI chief wants to create chaos and spread anarchy in the country.

He also accused PTI of spreading propaganda against the state's institutions and organizing a conspiracy against them.

