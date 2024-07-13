President Zardari visits Shaheed Capt Muhammad Osama bin Arshad's home, says Fatiha

Pakistan Pakistan President Zardari visits Shaheed Capt Muhammad Osama bin Arshad's home, says Fatiha

President also appreciated martyr's bravery, patriotism, services

Follow on Published On: Sat, 13 Jul 2024 22:22:51 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari visited the house of Shaheed Capt Muhammad Osama bin Arshad and expressed condolences to the father of the martyred.

President Zardari recited Fatiha to express his sympathy to the family of the martyr and raise the status of the soul.

The President also appreciated the martyr's bravery, patriotism, and services to the country.