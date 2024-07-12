How many reserved seats will PTI get after Supreme Court's verdict?

Fri, 12 Jul 2024 19:27:57 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) - With the Supreme Court overturning the Peshawar High Court’s decision, it is likely that the PTI would get 65 out of 77 reserved seats.

Of the 77 seats, 22 are of the National Assembly while 55 are of the provincial assemblies.

Out of the Women’s seats of 60, the ECP had given 40 seats to the various political parties in provinces: 20 seats in Punjab, 10 seats in KP, 14 in Sindh and four seats in Balochistan.

Out of the 23 reserved seats in the National Assembly, the ECP had given 16 to PML-N, five to PPP and one each to JUI-F and MQM.

PTI’s probable reserved seats in Punjab

27 seats would be added to the PTI’s tally in Punjab - 24 women and 3 minorities. The total composition of the Punjab Assembly is 371.

Total reserved seats of women are 66. With the PTI’s number in Punjab at 108, the party would get 27 reserved seats.



PTI seats in KP

25 seats would be added to the PTI’s tally in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – 21 women and four minorities.

PTI’s seats in Sindh

PTI is likely to get two seats in Sindh – one woman, one minority seat.