Dialogue indispensable to resolve national issues: Sanaullah

Sanaullah said that in a parliamentary democracy, dialogue was the only option to resolve issues.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Rana Sanaullah, Prime Minister’s Adviser on Political and Public Affairs, on Monday said that in a parliamentary democracy, dialogue was the only option to resolve national issues; without it, there is no other option.

Talking to a private news channel, Rana Sanaullah said that the 'leader of the house' and the 'leader of the opposition' were two integral components of this democratic system.

However, referring to the former chairman of PTI, he lamented that unfortunately, there exists a political leader who doesn't believe in this democratic system and parliament.

He alleged PTI founder of attempting to sow chaos and sedition through democracy. Rana Sanaullah reiterated that dialogue was indispensable for addressing national issues.

