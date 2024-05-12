Sindh Governor Kamran Tesssori says 'Road to Makkah' project will be successful

To facilitate and provide seamless experience to Hajj pilgrims

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori emphasized the success of the 'Road to Makkah' project during his address at a ceremony in Karachi.

He highlighted the government's efforts to ensure affordable access to Hajj, underscoring the significant focus on Hajj training and the implementation of special arrangements for a seamless experience this year.

Governor Tessori also lauded the development of a dedicated Hajj app to streamline all matters related to the pilgrimage.

Expressing gratitude, he thanked Chaudhry Salik, the secretary, and warmly welcomed a delegation from Saudi Arabia at Karachi Airport.

Governor Tessori expressed optimism regarding the successful accomplishment of key trade agreements with the Saudi government and acknowledged the valuable services rendered by Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to Pakistan.

He extended an invitation to Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman.

Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to Pakistan, Nawaf Saeed Al-Malikey, highlighted the inclusion of Karachi Airport in the Road to Makkah project, alongside Islamabad Airport, aimed at facilitating Hajj pilgrims.

He emphasized that this initiative would enable pilgrims to undergo immigration procedures only once, streamlining their journey.