Is there any chance of rain on weekend?

LAHORE (Dunya News/Web Desk) - Weekend is the time to take a break from rigorous work routine and many people plan outdoor activities or family get-togethers to relax and have fun time.

The plans are conveniently materialised in winter but in peak summer or sultry weather conditions (such as now), it is not easy to partake of outdoor activities. So, a change in weather and rain are what one asks for.

Rain and wind are welcome anytime in summer but they are hailed with glee on weekend, bringing smiles on the faces of people.

What about this weekend?

Here’s good news for you. According to weather experts, rains are expected in several parts of the country, including Lahore, on Saturday and Sunday, though it is difficult to tell the intensity.

A day earlier (on Friday), rain in twin cities Islamabad and Rawalpindi made weather pleasant. The showers and hailstorm broke the spell of heatwave in Murree, Islamabad and adjoining areas.

It also rained in Attock and some other parts of Punjab where wind made the weather pleasant.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Mansehra district, people heaved a sigh of relief as rain brought the temperature down.

By evening, rain and dust storm hit Lahore and adjoining areas and brought the mercury down. It provided the much-needed relief to people from hot weather.

The storm, however, caused disruption of electricity supply as more than 320 feeders of the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) tripped.

The Met office forecast rain windstorm/thunderstorm in KP, upper and central Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the next 12 hours (Saturday-Sunday).

Onset of heatwave

Earlier, most parts of Punjab continued to have harsh weather as the maximum temperatures soared up to 40 degrees Celsius.

There will be no more rains as temperatures are steadily rising across various cities of Punjab and Sindh, prompting concerns from weather experts about the onset of heatwave.

The weather forecast indicates that these regions of Pakistan will continue to experience hot and dry conditions in the coming days.

The Met department has issued advisories urging people to take precautions. They recommend avoiding outdoor exposure during the peak heat of noon, staying indoors whenever possible, and increasing liquid intake to stay hydrated and safe.