Rana Sana's talks offer to PTI a step in right direction: Fawad Chaudhry

Says extending support to PTI founder was all important

Sat, 11 May 2024 13:41:50 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhary has said that Rana Sanaullah's offer of talking to PTI is a step in the right direction.

Talking to media here on Saturday, Chaudhary said the ruling parties must clarify what they wanted. He said they should build trust so that negotiations could take place.

Chaudhry was of the view that negotiations could be held in a better way if Nawaz Sharif gets the presidency back.

"PML-N's real politics revolves around Nawaz Sharif. Shehbaz Sharif stands nowhere in the party, said Chaudhry and added men in PTI don’t keep things secret and make everything noisy.

The former minister said since 2016 he was seeing people constantly changing positions in the party. He said standing by the PTI founder had paramount importance.

"PTI founder must be supported. If he loses the fight, people will lose," Chaudhry.

Earlier, Chaudhry appeared in the court along with his lawyer Qamar Inayat Raja and Faisal Fareed in the case of inciting the people against institutions to revolt.

The court got attendance of the former minister marked. Due to non-appointment of a judge in the court, no further proceedings could be held. The court adjourned the hearing of the case till June 4.

