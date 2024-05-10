Maryam lauds IFC's role in providing support to farmers

Pakistan Pakistan Maryam lauds IFC's role in providing support to farmers

IFC country manager, Punjab CM discuss ways to enhance FDI

Follow on Published On: Fri, 10 May 2024 20:03:01 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has said that the interest of the International Finance Corporation to provide the farmers with working capital is a welcoming step.

She made these remarks while meeting the IFC’s country manager for Pakistan and Afghanistan Zeeshan Ahmed Sheikh in which matters of interest such as business plan and private sector investment.

In the meeting, the step to attract the foreign investment in the country came under discussion with a special focus to provide financial support to the small farmers.

The CM appreciated the IFC for enhancing employment and business activities with the support of private investors.

She highlighted that the province would welcome investment in green energy, agriculture, infrastructure, manufacturing and health, improvement of technological and digital infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Zeeshan Ahmed Sheikh said, “as a member of the World Bank Group, IFC is providing valuable services in business infrastructure development, improving food security and grain storage in Punjab.”

He further said the IFC has been active in supporting the development of Pakistan for many years.