Azerbaijan's Minister meets President Zardari

Zardari underscored need for global collaboration to address climate change

Published On: Fri, 10 May 2024 17:50:34 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Azerbaijan's Minister for Environment and Natural Resources, Mukhtar Babayev, met with President Asif Ali Zardari in the capital.

President Zardari underscored the necessity for global collaboration to address the challenge of climate change, emphasising the adoption of eco-friendly technology, promotion of forests, and reduction of greenhouse gas emissions to mitigate the impact of global warming.

He highlighted the importance of international cooperation in addressing environmental challenges and minimising adverse effects, extending congratulations to Azerbaijan for hosting the COP 29 conference.

Zardari expressed hope that COP 29 would assist developing nations in meeting their financial requirements for environmental initiatives. The president also noted Pakistan's efforts in planting mangrove forests over millions of hectares to preserve the environment.

