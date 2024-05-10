Pakistan's lunar mission ICUBE-Q sends first image from moon's orbit

First image of lunar mission is of sunlight

BEIJING (Dunya News) - In a historic milestone for Pakistan's space programme, the first image from the country's lunar mission, ICUBE-Q, has been received.

The breakthrough was celebrated at a special ceremony at the China National Space Administration (CNSA), where authorities presented the inaugural picture taken by ICUBE-Q to the Pakistani ambassador.

ICUBE-Q captured its maiden image of sunlight after seven days since the launch of the lunar mission. The image marks a significant achievement in Pakistan's journey into space exploration.

According to the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), Pakistan's first lunar satellite, ICUBE-Q, completed its first rotation around the moon in 12 hours.

Signals from ICUBE-Q will be transmitted to Earth after covering a distance of approximately 0.36 to 0.4 million kilometres.

A Suparco spokesperson revealed that ICUBE-Q had already completed three rotations around the moon, and the mission is slated to continue orbiting the moon for the next three to six months.

The satellite is operating flawlessly according to its design, with all communication systems and imaging payloads functioning optimally.

This achievement underscores Pakistan's growing presence in space exploration and signifies a significant step forward in the country's technological advancement.

Entering the moon orbit

On Wednesday, Pakistan's lunar mission (ICUBE-Q) entered the moon orbit. The mission was launched on Friday on board China’s Chang’E6 from Hainan, China.

According to the IST, the satellite ICUBE-Q has been designed and developed by IST in collaboration with China’s Shanghai University SJTU and Pakistan’s national space agency SUPARCO.

ICUBE-Q orbiter carries two optical cameras to image the lunar surface. Following successful qualification and testing, ICUBE-Q has now been integrated with the Chang’e6 mission.

Chang’e6 is the sixth in a series of China’s lunar exploration missions.

The launch activity was telecast live on the IST website and social media platforms.

PM Shehbaz extends congratulations

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated the nation and scientists for sending Pakistan's first satellite to the moon. He said 'ICUBE Qamar' satellite is Pakistan’s first step into space. Like the nuclear field, our scientists and engineers are working hard in this field as well.

He paid tribute to Institute of Space Technology member Dr Khurram Khurshid and the team participating in the project.

Dr Khurram said Pakistan would possess its own satellite images of the moon for research purposes.