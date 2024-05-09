Pakistan can't ignore May 9 riots case, says Bilawal Bhutto
Pakistan
Judicial inquiry must be conduct to held main culprits accountable
KARACHI (Dunya News) - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto stated that Pakistan can’t forget the incident of May 9 riots incident.
PPP chairman shared his massage on the first anniversary of May 9.
He asserted May 9 was a black day in the history of Pakistan and perpetrators and facilitators must face the legal consequences.
Also read: No compromise with May 9 planners, facilitators and executors: ISPR
Bilawal highlighted that leaking state secrets and attacking armed forces installations wasn’t a politics act instead projection of anti-state sentiments.
He also insisted that PPP was still firmed in its decision of judicial inquiry under the presidency of chief Justice of Pakistan against May 9 incident.
PPP Chairman Bilawal affirmed that all political parties including PTI must accept that judicial commission verdict in May 9 violence case.
Read more: Apology offer for PTI founder still stands: Khawaja Asif