Pakistan can't ignore May 9 riots case, says Bilawal Bhutto

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan can't ignore May 9 riots case, says Bilawal Bhutto

Judicial inquiry must be conduct to held main culprits accountable

Follow on Published On: Thu, 09 May 2024 14:30:29 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto stated that Pakistan can’t forget the incident of May 9 riots incident.

PPP chairman shared his massage on the first anniversary of May 9.

He asserted May 9 was a black day in the history of Pakistan and perpetrators and facilitators must face the legal consequences.

Also read: No compromise with May 9 planners, facilitators and executors: ISPR

Bilawal highlighted that leaking state secrets and attacking armed forces installations wasn’t a politics act instead projection of anti-state sentiments.

He also insisted that PPP was still firmed in its decision of judicial inquiry under the presidency of chief Justice of Pakistan against May 9 incident.

PPP Chairman Bilawal affirmed that all political parties including PTI must accept that judicial commission verdict in May 9 violence case.

Read more: Apology offer for PTI founder still stands: Khawaja Asif