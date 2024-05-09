PM draws line between national heroes and traitors on May 9

PM said that one year has passed, but the nation has not forgotten its betrayers.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that May 9 was a day that separated two distinct mindsets – one that sacrificed for the country and the other that betrayed the nation for personal gains.

One year has passed, but the nation has not forgotten its betrayers and will never forget them, he wrote on his X timeline.

The prime minister maintained that “on one hand, we have the great sons of the soil, their families, and the patriotic people who have shed their blood for the country, on the other hand, we have those who are consumed by the fire of hatred and have no regard for the national interests, institutions, constitution, or laws”.

“We promise to the country, the great martyrs, their heirs, and the nation that May 9 will never be forgotten”, he said adding “we must move forward, overcome the challenges, and create a bright future for our future generations”.

He said this day served as a reminder of the sacrifices made by our heroes and the treachery of those who betrayed the nation.

“Let us honour the memories of our martyrs and continue our journey towards progress and prosperity.”

