ECP to make ex-commissioner's rigging charges probe public

Pakistan Pakistan ECP to make ex-commissioner's rigging charges probe public

ECP member Nisar Durrani conducted investigation

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 08 May 2024 17:49:20 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to disclose the findings of inquiry into electoral misconduct accusations levelled by former Rawalpindi commissioner Liaquat Chattha.

Sources in the Election Commission say the inquiry report will first be presented in a commission meeting before being made public.

More to read: PTI issues white paper on 'rigging' in Feb 8 polls



A one-member panel, chaired by Member Sindh Nisar Durrani, was appointed by the Election Commission to conduct the investigation.

The report includes statements of district and returning officers, as well as a written submission from the former Rawalpindi commissioner.

Chattha had resigned from his post, citing substantial irregularities in the general elections. The ECP spokesperson and the chief justice of Pakistan denied the allegations.